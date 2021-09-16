The following press release was issue by Foothill Conservancy.
The 2021 Foothill Conservancy Annual Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9, will honor Conservancy founding members and community leaders Robert C. “Bob” Hartmann, M.D., and Mary Ellen “Mel” Welsh, R.N., of Pine Grove. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Terre Rouge & Easton Wines, 10801 Dickson Road, in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley east of Plymouth.
“We’re so happy to be honoring Bob Hartmann and Mel Welsh at our annual dinner,” said Foothill Conservancy Executive Director Megan Fiske. “Bob and Mel serve as shining examples of how dedicated, selfless individuals can truly make a difference in the lives of our communities.”
Hartmann and Welsh have lived in Pine Grove since 1988. In more than three decades of community service, they have been outstanding advocates for the health of local residents, our communities, and our environment. At the same time, they have provided top-quality healthcare for countless individuals and improved the scope and quality of local health services. Now “retired,” both continue to demonstrate how to live a life of service with integrity, compassion and humor.
The dinner will feature delicious meat and vegetarian offerings from Outer Aisle Catering of Murphys, no-host Terre Rouge & Easton wines, no-host craft beer, live music from Amador County’s own Wicked Sisters Band, a fabulous raffle, and live and silent auctions with special prizes. Wine & Spirits magazine named Terre Rouge & Easton Wines as one of its 2019 “Top 100” wineries in the world, and Wine Enthusiast magazine recently awarded an extremely rare 100 point score to the winery’s 2016 Easton Ascent Syrah. The bar will be a cash-only bar.
Tickets are $70 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. They are available online at foothillconservancy.org and from the Conservancy’s Jackson office at 35 Court St, Ste. 1 (call first). The event is expected to sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early.
For more information, contact Carolyn Schooley at 209-223-3508 or Carolyn@foothillconservancy.org.
More about Bob and Mel …
“Dr. Bob” and Mel moved to Pine Grove in 1988 and helped found the Foothill Conservancy the following year. Bob was also a founding director of the Mother Lode Land Trust (former Amador Land Trust). Together, Mel and Bob founded the annual Turkey Trot fundraiser for the Amador Interfaith Food Bank, which will have its 18th anniversary next November and they both participate in the Amador Homeless Task Force. Their Amador-native daughter Hallie is a registered nurse in Wisconsin, and Bob’s daughter Erin is an editor in New York.
Until his retirement in 2019, Bob served countless patients as a beloved, local internal medicine doctor. Originally from Nashville, Tenn., he graduated from the University of Notre Dame and Vanderbilt University Medical School. Bob completed his internal medicine residency at the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) Medical School and made his first contributions to rural health while serving in the U.S. Public Health Service in Southern Appalachia from 1978 to 1982. At that time, he was also a founding member of Save Our Cumberland Mountains (SOCM).
As Chief of Staff at Amador Hospital, Bob helped facilitate the transfer of the county-owned hospital to Sutter Health, securing the construction of a new, modern hospital facility in Jackson. He served as Amador County public health officer from 1999 to 2014 while continuing his private practice. Bob also helped train primary care physicians as the lead preceptor in Amador County for the U.C. Davis Rural PRIME Program.
While retired from his full-time medical practice, Bob continues to volunteer at U.C. Davis Medical Center’s student-run medical clinics, to fill in at Sutter Internal Medicine in Jackson, and to help organize a Rural Track Residency program for Amador County as part of Sutter Family Residency Program. In his spare time, he runs ultramarathons.
Mel Welsh, also an avid runner, has retired from her nursing career. She volunteers as a conservation easement monitor for the Mother Lode Land Trust and spent the last four summers as a docent at the U.S. Forest Service’s Carson Pass Information Station.
A native of Milwaukee, Mel holds a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin. She has been a registered nurse for more than 45 years and owned and operated a family farm in Wisconsin for 11 years. In addition to her work in health care, Mel worked with the Amador County Transportation Commission in community outreach and coordination, grant writing, and bike-pedestrian master plan development for many years. As a community volunteer, she secured more than half a million dollars in grant funds for safe routes to school in Pine Grove, economic development and recycling projects.
Mel is a founding member of the Amador County Domestic Violence Council, Amador AIDS Coalition, Pine Grove Council, Upcountry Recreation Organization, Amador County Domestic Violence Council, and Foothill Fitness. She has served on the Sutter Amador Hospital Foundation Board since 2016 and is Chairwoman of its Stewardship Committee and member of its Board Development Committee. She also serves on the boards of Farms of Amador and Operation Care and on the program committee of the Amador Branch of the American Association of University Women. Mel is the past president of the Pine Grove Community Improvement Club, started Sutter Amador’s annual wellness fair, and is past chairwoman of the Amador County Solid Waste Taskforce. She is involved in the local suicide prevention coalition and Amador County Mental Health Services Act Cultural Competency Committee.
Mel was a 2006 candidate for the Amador County Board of Supervisors.