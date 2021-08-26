The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Department of Public Works:
The Calaveras County Department of Public Works is excited to announce that the Blagen Road Repair Project will take place from August 30 to October 13, 2021. This project will involve the removal of the temporary bridge, the installation of a new culvert, and will restore the roadway to its pre-disaster condition.
Blagen Road will be fully closed at “E” Street in White Pines from September 7 until October 2, 2021. A detour around White Pines Lake will be provided during the road closure along US Forest Service Road #5N55. Please note that the detour route is an unpaved service road. The road is narrow and there are no turn outs available along the route. Please plan your trip accordingly.
Calaveras County and our construction contractor K.W. Emerson, Inc. appreciate your cooperation and will do everything possible to complete this important construction project on schedule.
Please contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6402 if you have any questions regarding this project.