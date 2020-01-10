Are you interested in becoming a certified UCCE Master Food Preserver volunteer and teaching others how to preserve food at home? Apply for the 2020 volunteer training program in Amador/Calaveras Counties. While experience with canning and drying food is a bonus, it isn’t required.
Our 2020 volunteer training program in Amador/Calaveras Counties will be the second Friday and Saturday every month, starting on March 20, 2020 through Saturday, July 18.
Want to learn more? Visit our website at http://ucanr.edu/be-mfp and join us at one of our training program overview meetings:
10 a.m. on Feb. 27, at the Foothill Fire Protection District, 3255 Helisma Road in Burson
3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Calaveras Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas
11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road in Jackson
At the one-hour informational meetings you'll learn about the mission of the UC Master Food Preserver Program, the educational events we provide in our community, the training required to become certified, and the annual requirements for active members. RSVP at http://ucanr.edu/mfp-infomtg-rsvp or by calling (530) 621-5528 or email Robin at rkcleveland@ucanr.edu.
About UCCE Master Food Preservers
The University of California Master Food Preserver Program extends research-based information about home food safety and preservation to the public. The UC Master Food Preserver Program is a public service and outreach program under the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources administered locally by participating UC Cooperative Extension county offices. For more information about our local program, visit http://ucanr.edu/mfpcs.