The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Department of Public Works.
Caltrans is partnering with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works (DPW) to build gateway monument and wayfinding signs at key locations along the state highways in Calaveras County.
The project includes development of a comprehensive gateway signage program covering 22 locations in seven communities along State Routes 12, 26, 49, and 4. These communities include: Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.
DPW will be hosting open houses in each community where monument signs are being constructed. The public is welcome to stop by anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to provide input on the design of the proposed signs in your community.
Upcoming Open Houses – 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Stop by anytime between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Open House #1 Arnold – Nov. 8, 2022
Location: Independence Hall Community Center
Open House #2 Murphys – Nov. 9, 2022
Location: Murphys Old School House
Open House #3 San Andreas – Nov. 10, 2022
Location: San Andreas Library, Chesbrough Room
Open House #4 Copperopolis – Nov. 14, 2022
Location: Fire District, Meeting Room
Open House #5 Mokelumne Hill – Nov. 15, 2022
Location: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
Open House #6 Valley Springs – Nov. 16, 2022
Location: Mar-Val Shopping Center, Parking Lot
The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program for the purpose of improving the aesthetics of public spaces with transformative beautification projects along the state highway system. To learn more about the California Clean California program, visit https://cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/.
If you are unable to attend a workshop, please visit the project website for other ways to get involved and provide input.