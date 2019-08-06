The following news release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District:
The Draft Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Sustainability Plan is available for public comment. The draft plan and comment submittal template can be downloaded at http://esjgroundwater.org/
For more information about CCWD’s involvement in the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), go to https://ccwd.org/water-resources/sgma
Please note that comments are due to info@esjgroundwater.org by August 25, 2019.
Those with specific questions regarding the draft plan or Eastside Groundwater Sustainability Agency should contact their local member agency of the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority within portions of Calaveras and Stanislaus Counties.
Calaveras County Water District
Peter Martin, Manager of Water Resources
Calaveras County Water District
Phone: 209-754-3094
Email: peterm@ccwd.org
Stanislaus County
Walt Ward, Water Resources Manager
Stanislaus County
Phone: 209-525-6710
e-mail: wward@envres.org