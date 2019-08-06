The following news release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District:

The Draft Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Sustainability Plan is available for public comment. The draft plan and comment submittal template can be downloaded at http://esjgroundwater.org/

For more information about CCWD’s involvement in the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), go to https://ccwd.org/water-resources/sgma

Please note that comments are due to info@esjgroundwater.org by August 25, 2019.

Those with specific questions regarding the draft plan or Eastside Groundwater Sustainability Agency should contact their local member agency of the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority within portions of Calaveras and Stanislaus Counties.

Calaveras County Water District

Peter Martin, Manager of Water Resources

Phone: 209-754-3094

Email: peterm@ccwd.org

Stanislaus County

Walt Ward, Water Resources Manager

Phone: 209-525-6710

e-mail: wward@envres.org

