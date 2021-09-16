Closure

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Department of Public Works. 

From September 20 to September 24, 2021 there will be a complete road closure of Bald Mountain Road between 429 Bald Mountain Road and John Eaph Road.

Crews will be active from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Please observe all traffic control signs, detour signs and instructions of onsite personnel.

All traffic must utilize the route from Winton Road to Bummerville road.

Public Works staff appreciates your patience during this important road project. Please contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 if you have any questions regarding this project.

