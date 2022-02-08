Press release issued February 7, 2022
Contact: Rebecca Turner
Calaveras County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters
Election workers are needed to work the upcoming June 7th election. We will be hiring temporary employees to work at our vote centers, and in the Elections Office. Employees hired to work at the vote centers will work 7 am to 5 pm up to 10 days, and 6 am to 10 pm on Election Day, and as needed to set up and break down the vote center equipment.
Election workers are an essential part of the successful creation of a positive voter experience. As an Election Worker, you will be providing a vital civic duty to ensure that the right to vote is preserved. It is also a great way to serve your community, get involved in the democratic process, and earn extra money! Are you interested in serving your community? Apply to be an Election Worker today by going to the Calaveras County Human Resources website and applying to be an Elections Clerk (Extra-Hire).
If you have any questions or concerns regarding how to get involved in the election process, call or e-mail the Elections Office at (209) 754-6376 or electionsweb@co.calaveras.ca.us.