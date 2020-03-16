MEDIA RELEASE
OES Public Information Officer Sergeant Greg Stark
Release Date: March 16, 2020
Release Time: 10 a.m.
Calaveras Unified Food Services
501 Gold Strike Road, Bd. E P.O Box 788
San Andreas, CA 95249 (209) 754 - 2121 or www.calaveras.k12.ca.us
Dear Parents/Guardians,
The Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will provide an opportunity for families to drive though and pick up meals for the children in their family at a number of school sites during the school closures.
CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT IN ORDER FOR MEALS TO BE PROVIDED.
The following schools will provide a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. Sack Lunch meals will be available between 11 a.m. and
1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*GET IN LINE using the BUS LANE (at the elementary site closest to you) to access meals.
*PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAR AND MEALS WILL BE PASSED THROUGH BASED ON THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN IN THE CAR.
Schools Offering Meals:
• Jenny Lind Elementary
• Mokelumne Hill Elementary
• Rail Road Flat Elementary
• San Andreas Elementary
• Valley Springs Elementary
• West Point Elementary
NOTE: This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals. *MEALS MAY NOT BE CONSUMED ON SITE*
We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed.
Sincerely, CUSD FNS