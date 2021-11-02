The following press release was issued by Cal Fire TCU.
SONORA, CA, October 31, 2021 — For 67 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program. CAL FIRE TCU LOCAL 2881 will resume this long-standing tradition as its members kick off a virtual Fill the Boot program to raise lifesaving funds for scientific and clinical research and care for over 300,000 families nationwide living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 40 related neuromuscular diseases. Donate at https://tinyurl.com/MDAL2881TCU or by text ‘BOOT’ to 243-725 The partnership between MDA and IAFF spans 67 years, beginning in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, the partnership fundraising activities of over 300,000 fire fighters nationwide has raised $672 million over nearly seven decades. In the past six years, these funds have led in part to 12 new FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases and supported newborn screening in many states across the country for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Pompe disease. “For over 67 years, IAFF fire fighters have been resolute in our commitment to supporting MDA families. In 2021, we recommit to those families, as we return to our communities across the nation to Fill the Boot for MDA,” said Roger Lopez IAFF/MDA National Coordinator. “We are forever grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program -- even during the pandemic!” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. “Without a doubt, much of the progress made in the field of neuromuscular disease research, care and advocacy, has been possible because of the decades of support and indefatigable efforts of the IAFF,” he continued. The dollars raised through the Fill the Boot campaign funds the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s work toward its mission of transforming the lives of individuals with neuromuscular disease through innovations in research and care. Follow @MDAorg on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Follow the IAFF at Facebook.com/IAFFonline, twitter.com/@IAFFNewsDesk, Instagram.com/iaff1918