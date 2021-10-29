The following press release was issued by Caltrans.
CALAVERAS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Route 4. Work is scheduled to occur as follows:
Route 4
• Crews will perform paving work from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Street
beginning Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is part of the center, left-turn lane project in Murphys.
• One-way traffic control from the entrance of Calaveras Big Trees State Park to Gold Torch Drive for tree work beginning Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Motorists should expect 5- to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues.
For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.
For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov