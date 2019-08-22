Foothill Communities Parks & Recreation (“FCPR”), a 501(c)3 organization, is excited to announce its 3rd annual fundraiser and trap shoot, the Watertown Shootout, to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 8am to 2pm. The event will be held at the Stockton/Waterloo Gun & Bocce Club, 4343 N Ashley Ln, Stockton, Ca., where over 100 shooters of all ages are expected to join in on the morning’s events and competition.
This fundraiser is an opportunity for the community to support FCPR and their sustainable parks district. The proceeds will also benefit the future Coe Shooting Sports Complex, a professional and state-of-the-art range providing long-time shooters, scholastic teams, women’s groups, novices, and law enforcement alike the opportunity to shoot recreationally, train professionally, and learn about firearms and firearm safety in a secure environment.
“The Purposed Coe Shooting Sports Complex will not only benefit local high school trap teams, but provide a facility for law enforcement training. And because the center is designed with a lead recapture system and sound barriers, it will offer the same level of quality used in Olympic training centers”. – Judy Allen, Treasurer, FCPR.
The FCPR clay target fundraiser on September 14th will include 4 rounds of trap, with individuals and squadrons (teams of five) coming together to shoot 25 clays per round. Adults and youth are welcome to register as well as all levels of shooters from beginners to advanced; the registration fee for participants is $100, which includes all ammo and clays, as well as both breakfast and lunch. The shootout will conclude with a variety of awards and recognition, an exciting fundraising drawing, auction, and prizes.
“Foothill Communities Parks & Recreation is a grass roots organization, made-up of a diverse group of citizens who believe in providing safe and quality recreation for Calaveras County and specifically the greater Valley Springs communities. Having our own local recreation facilities and trails is not only great for youth and families, it will stimulate economic development and bring higher property values for all our citizens”. – Zerrall McDaniel, President, FCPR.
About the Foothill Communities Park and Recreation:
Established in 2002, Foothill Communities Parks and Recreation (“FCPR”) is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization. Serving the greater Valley Springs area (including Burson, Wallace, and the Calaveras foothills), FCPR’s mission is to “Create public facilities throughout Western Calaveras County that will be designed to meet the diverse recreational and cultural needs of area residents and visitors”. Visit facebook.com/foothillparks/ or foothillparks.com/ .
For more information on becoming a sponsor or pre-registering for the Watertown Shootout, people should send an email to foothillparks@gmail.com. More information about the event can also be found online at foothillparks.com/events