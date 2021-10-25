The following press release was issued by Cal Fire TCU.
San Andreas – Effective at 12:00 P.M. on October 25, 2021, the burn suspension in the TuolumneCalaveras Unit (TCU), State Responsibility Areas will be lifted. CAL FIRE TCU Unit Chief Nick Casci is formally lifting the burn suspension today. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.
The use of a burn barrel is illegal in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. For tips on residential landscape debris burning safety or other fire and life safety topics, please visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov .
To acquire a permit, applicants may access the website at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a dooryard burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print and sign the permit. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year. If an online permit is not an option and you reside in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit service area, call (209) 754-3831 for assistance. Due to social distancing guidelines, we ask that you do not attempt to obtain a permit in person.
Contact your local Air Quality Management District to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply in your area and ALWAYS call to ensure burn day status.
Calaveras County: (209) 754-6600
Tuolumne County: (209) 533-5598
San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties: (877) 429-2876
Ensure that piles from landscape debris are no larger than 4-ft. in diameter, have a 10-ft. clearance to bare soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult attends all times with a water source and a shovel.
For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit www.readyforwildfire.or