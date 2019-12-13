The West Point Lions Club is seeking ninth- through 12th-grade students from the West Point, Wilseyville, Rail Road Flat and Glencoe areas who are interested in participating in the California Lions’ 83rd annual Student Speakers Contest.
The topic for this year’s contest is “Homelessness in California: What is the solution?” Speeches must be five to 10 minutes in length. This is a six-level speech contest with the possibility of cash prizes totaling $500 and scholarships totaling $21,000.
The West Point Club level contest will be held on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020.
To view the handbook for contest rules and details, visit the MD-4 Lions Student Speakers website at studentspeaker.md4lions.org . For more information or to receive an application, call or text Dennis Lewis, contest chair, at (209) 712-3120, or email him at delewis63@yahoo.com.