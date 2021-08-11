The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Works.
Beginning August 16 and continuing through mid-September there will be traffic delays on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Copper Cove Drive to accommodate an intersection improvement project.
Crews will be active during the daylight hours of 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Traffic lanes along O’Byrnes Ferry Road will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers, pilot cars and warning devices. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area as there will be construction equipment will be on site. Please observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel.
Calaveras County Public Works Department and our contractor, Dirt Dynasty, Inc., appreciates your cooperation and will work to complete this project on schedule.
Contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 if you have any questions regarding this project.