The following press release was issued by Days for Girls:
On Saturday Feb. 15, the Days for Girls Gold Country CA Team is hosting a Community Kickoff Event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Andreas from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
All are invited to learn more about Days for Girls and get involved in the organization. We’ll teach attendees how they can:
- Create and sew menstrual kits
- Spread the word through social media
- Help us fundraise or host events
- Gather in-kind donations
- Advocate for women and girls health issues
Days for Girls International is an award-winning NGO that provides at-risk and marginalized women and girls with quality menstrual care solutions, health education and income generation opportunities.
In the past 11 years Days for Girls has reached more than 1.5 million women and girls around the world, and we are just getting started. We are inviting members of the Amador and Calaveras community to learn how their local efforts can have a dramatic impact on the lives of at-risk women and girls in their neighborhood.
The church is located at 221 Church Hill Road in San Andreas. For more information, email Angella Cowan or Cindy Parker at GoldCountryCA@daysforgirls.org.