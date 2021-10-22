The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services
In preparation of the heavy rain and potential flooding predicted for this weekend the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works Department have stocked the following locations with sand bags and sand.
Please limit the number of sand bags to 10 per resident and remember to bring your own shovel.
Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)
Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)
Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.
Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago
Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.
Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.
West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.
Please call Public Works at (209) 754-6401 with any questions.