The following press release was issued by California State Parks

ARNOLD, Calif.— California State Parks and CAL FIRE today announced plans to conduct prescribed burns in Calaveras Big Trees State Park with work expected to begin tomorrow, October 20. The work is part of a series of prescription burns planned for the state park this fall. Visitors should expect Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway and a portion of the North Grove Trail to be closed or restricted during the burns.

