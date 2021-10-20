The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
The annual Calaveras County “Drop the Drugs” event is coming up on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 am-2 pm.
There will be two locations; The Calaveras County Office of Education, 185 South Main Street, Angels Camp and the Toyon Middle School, on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs.
At “Drop the Drugs” day, residents can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs. Unfortunately, the collection sites are not equipped to take any liquids or sharps. Deputies will be present at each site and will accept the material. Please ensure that all identifying information is marked out or removed for the medicine containers. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Since the beginning of the program in 2011, Calaveras County “Drop the Drugs” events have removed over 1,790 pounds of potentially dangerous drugs and medications from the community. Past methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose safety, environmental, and health hazards. Returning unused drugs to law enforcement agencies for destruction is the safest and most environmentally responsible method of disposal. Community members who cannot attend the event may drop off drugs any day during business hours at permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas or the Angels Camp Police Department.
For more information regarding the safe disposal of unused medicines, the public may contact Lieutenant Greg Stark at 209-754-6500.