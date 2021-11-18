The following press release was issued by the Arnold Lions Club.
Congratulations to the three students, Elaine Satterfield, Madison DeAmicis and Bailey Daplitch who are Students at Avery Middle School in Avery who entered the Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions Club International and supported by Arnold Lions Club and Avery Middle School in Avery.
For over three decades, Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups. Creating peace posters gives students everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. This year’s theme was We are all connected.
The Arnold Lions Club members gathered at the school recently to judge the posters for the use of the theme and creativity. The winner of the contest was the poster done by Bailey Daplitch. Her poster will now advance to the district level to be judged against other winning posters sponsored by other Lions Clubs.