The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Works.
Blagen Road Repair Project Public Meeting
Saturday, August 14, 2021 - 10:00 am
Independence Hall Community Center
1445 Blagen Road, Arnold
The Calaveras County Department of Public Works is excited to announce that construction will soon begin on the last of the 2017 Winter Storm Projects, the Blagen Road Repair Project. This project will involve the removal of the existing temporary bridge, the installation of a new culvert, and will restore the roadway to its pre-disaster condition. As the damage to this road was caused by a federally declared disaster, the cost for the repairs is reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).
Construction is scheduled to take place between August 30 and October 13, 2021. Blagen Road will be completely closed at “D” Street/Dunbar Road from September 7 until October 2. A detour around White Pines Lake will be provided during the road closure to provide access to the ball fields, Moose Lodge, and CCWD facilities.
A public meeting will be held at Independence Hall in Arnold on August 14 at 10:00 am to provide information about the construction. Members from the Department of Public Works as well as the County’s contractor K. W. Emerson and construction management firm, PSOMAS will be in attendance to answer project specific questions.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, masks are strongly encouraged for everyone attending indoor public settings and businesses including retail, restaurants, theaters, local government offices serving the public and other settings.
Please contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6402 if you have any questions regarding this project.