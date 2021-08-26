The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Administrative Office.
(San Andreas, CA) — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
The Board and County employees present at the meeting will be following CDC and CDPH guidance by wearing face coverings and social distancing. Members of the public who would like to attend the meeting in person are welcome to do so, so long as they do the same. Alternatively, if you would prefer to attend or participate in the meeting remotely, a Zoom link will be provided on the meeting agenda.
For more information, contact the County Administrative Office at (209) 754-6025.