Road

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Works. 

Please be advised Calaveras County Public Works has issued a complete road closure of Mountain Ranch Road from Government Center Road to Jeff Tuttle Drive beginning at 9 a.m. today for emergency tree work. The road will be reopened as soon as possible.

Please use detour route of Jeff Tuttle Drive to Government Center Road to avoid the impacted area.

Please contact Calaveras County Public Works immediately at (209) 754-6401 to report any road related issues.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.