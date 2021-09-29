The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Works.
Please be advised Calaveras County Public Works has issued a complete road closure of Mountain Ranch Road from Government Center Road to Jeff Tuttle Drive beginning at 9 a.m. today for emergency tree work. The road will be reopened as soon as possible.
Please use detour route of Jeff Tuttle Drive to Government Center Road to avoid the impacted area.
Please contact Calaveras County Public Works immediately at (209) 754-6401 to report any road related issues.