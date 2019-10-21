The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Works.
Beginning October 21, 2019 and continuing through the mid-December, the O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Duchess Drive intersection in Copperopolis will be impacted by construction to create a left turn lane and improve safety at the intersection. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area.
Construction will take place on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Traffic lanes will be reduced with the use of concrete barricades and there will be construction crews and equipment on the construction site.
Calaveras County and our construction contractor, George Reed, Inc., appreciate your cooperation and will do everything possible to complete this important safety project on schedule.
Please call Public Works at (209) 754-6401 with any questions.