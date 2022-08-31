The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Calaveras County has many hidden treasures including natural swimming holes and hiking trails. One of these is the Candy Rock area of the Stanislaus River, which is a popular destination that has experienced a recent surge in persons who found themselves unprepared for the challenges and peril faced by all who attempt to enjoy it. Six people have required rescue from the area over the last two weeks.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind residents and visitors that this area is not without danger, and deaths and injuries have occurred at its location.
It is anticipated that the upcoming holiday weekend with predicted high temperatures will bring a higher than usual number of visitors to local swimming areas. Access to the Candy Rock area requires travel on a rough, unmaintained dirt road. The parking area for Candy Rock is located approximately 1.5 miles above the trailhead for the swimming hole and then there is another quarter mile of steep and difficult terrain down to the swimming area. In total, access to the Candy Rock Swimming Hole requires a walk that changes elevation by more than 800 feet over less than two miles with a steep grade.
The recent increase in rescues at this location has resulted from people who have walked down to the water and due to the distance, heat, and personal unpreparedness were unable to walk back out. Don’t forget, walking downhill seems easy, until you have to walk uphill on the return trip.
The area of access to the Candy Rock Swimming Hole is a steep canyon where the stagnant air temperature can easily exceed 100 degrees in the afternoon.
Those who choose to recreate at this location or parents who allow their children to go to this location should be aware of the following:
There is no cell service on the length of the trail to Candy Rock or while at River. Calls to 911 require that a person walk out of the trail and drive a distance back up the road before returning to cell service.
The 1.5-mile access road to the trailhead from the parking area is severely degraded. It will not support travel by a conventional vehicle or ambulance. First responder access is by all-terrain vehicle only. The all-terrain vehicles require trailering to the area, unloading, and then travel down the road (trail). This process requires time and may take 1-2 hours. The main roadway leading to the parking area is one lane. During evening hours, access to the parking area is severely slowed by a steady stream of vehicles leaving the area.
Injuries that occur at the water or between the water and the trailhead generally require technical rescue and ropes for extrication. During previous summer months, helicopters have been unable to perform rescues from the water due to the high temperatures and resulting thin air. Previous rescues of this nature have taken hours to complete.
Deaths have occurred in the waters of Candy Rock. The rocks are slippery and can lead to ankle entrapment or trapped submersion while underwater leading to drowning.
In essence, the Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind visitors and residents that the Candy Rock Swimming Hole is hazardous, and that recreators have a personal responsibility to prepare for risks if they plan to visit the swimming hole.