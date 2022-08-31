The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Calaveras County has many hidden treasures including natural swimming holes and hiking trails. One of these is the Candy Rock area of the Stanislaus River, which is a popular destination that has experienced a recent surge in persons who found themselves unprepared for the challenges and peril faced by all who attempt to enjoy it. Six people have required rescue from the area over the last two weeks.

