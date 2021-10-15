The following press release was issued by Cal Fire.
San Andreas –California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will be assisting the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District with a hazardous fuel reduction burn located within the community of Mokelumne Hill, California on Monday, October 18th, 2021.
The burn encompasses two burn units totaling approximately 7 acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District. The purpose of the burn is to clear hazardous fuels and provide a cleared area on the site used for daily visitation and observance of memorial plots. The treatment area will also enhance the established Mokelumne Hill Fuelbreak, which aided in the protection of the community of Mokelumne Hill during the 2015 Butte fire. Secondary benefits include training on live fire, utilizing various techniques with multiple cooperating fire agencies stationed near the community of Mokelumne Hill.
The burn is anticipated to begin between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last 6 to 8 hours. The public may see smoke or fire during these times near the Highway 49, Highway 26 intersection, and the unincorporated community of Mokelumne Hill.
Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit. Firefighters will remain at scene until all hotspots are out.
Cooperating agencies assisting The Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District with the burn include CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and The Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District.
For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
Follow us on Twitter: @CALFIRETCU and on Facebook @CAL FIRE Tuolumne Calaveras Unit
###