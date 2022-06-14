The following press release was issued by CCF.
The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) is seeking applicants for its 2022 competitive grant process. Any project submitted by a qualified applicant will be considered. A wide variety of projects is being sought, but because of new funding sources available this year, special emphasis will also be placed on applications addressing food scarcity, mental health issues and substance abuse education and prevention.
Non-profit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras County are encouraged to focus on that special project that could make a difference in people’s lives, or make changes benefitting the county or groups.
The application period is from July 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022. Applications will only be accepted via email: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org
Complete details, application guidelines and fillable forms are now available in the “Grants and Scholarships” area of the CCF website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org
The generosity of individual donors and corporate partners allow CCF to continue to fund viable projects benefiting our county residents. Since its inception in 2000, CCF has provided more than $2,800,000 in competitive grants, scholarships and assistance.
To learn more about the Foundation or to make a donation, please call us at (209) 736-1845
or visit our website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org