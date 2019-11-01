The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Community Recognition Awards in January 2020. Award categories include: Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.
Each year, the Chamber awards outstanding members of the community based on the recipient’s contribution to building the economic vitality, prosperity and quality of life in Calaveras County. Award winners are chosen by committee and announced at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner in 2020.
Nominees must fit the criteria in their nominated category and be a Chamber member in good standing. Nominations can be completed online or via mail in form found on the Chamber website at www.calaveras.org. The deadline for all nominations are Dec. 31, 2019.