The following press release was issued by the Utica Water and Power Authority.
The Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) is seeking applications for a Community At-Large Board Member for Utica Board of Directors. This is an unpaid, appointed position for a two-year term commencing immediately upon Utica Board approval. While the Board has ultimate discretion, it generally seeks applicants who live within the Angels Camp City limits or Union Public Utility District’s service area (Murphys, Douglas Flat, Vallecito, Six Mile Village, Red Hill Road). The Utica Board is seeking candidates who demonstrate skills, experience and knowledge that can help solve the challenges facing the Utica today and in the future.
Click here to view an electronic version of the application. If you would like a hard copy, they are available at 1168 Booster Way, Angels Camp. Please email applications to karleek@uticawater.com or drop them by the Utica office. For more information, please email admin@uticawater.com or call (209) 736-9419.
This position is open until filled.