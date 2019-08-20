The following press release was issued by Dignity Health, Mark Twain Medical Center.
SAN ANDREAS, CA – August 18, 2019 –The Oct. 24 Steps to Kick Cancer awareness event at Mark Twain Medical Center is the largest luncheon ever planned on the hospital campus – thanks to financial support from Sierra Pacific Industries, the Mark Twain Health Care District and the Calaveras Cancer Support Group Fund of the Calaveras Community Foundation.
MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer explains, “The participation of these groups helps elevate the impact of our Oct. 24 event, funding a tent pavilion and added hospitality for the large number of guests expected at this complimentary, sit-down luncheon. It is on a much larger scale than previous luncheon workshops.”
It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the meal catered by MTMC’s popular Carmen’s Cafe.
Assisting with guest hospitality will be members of Soroptimist International of Calaveras County, the Calaveras Cancer Support Group and the MTMC Hospital Volunteers.
Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) Community Relations Manager Mark Luster says, "We are grateful to Mark Twain Medical Center for reaching out to us about the Steps to Kick Cancer event. Breast cancer is a serious health threat to both men and women and we are happy to support raising community awareness with this unique event."
He adds, "I just learned that the mammography team at MTMC provides this procedure -- a vital step towards early detection -- to at least one man a week. Most people are not aware that breast cancer in men can be deadly if not detected early."
Ten-year breast cancer survivor Tina Macuha, one of the Sacramento region’s most popular television personalities, will headline the luncheon. She has appeared on CW-31’s “Good Day Sacramento” morning show since its inception in 1995, and in April 2009 she began sharing her breast cancer journey on the show.
Also featured will be the MTMC Care Team discussing local resources to diagnose, treat and triumph over breast cancer.
In keeping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s traditional pink theme – pink shoes will be a fun focus at the luncheon. Guests are urged to wear pink shoes to qualify for special prizes. Community groups are supporting the event with entries for a PINK SHOE ART SHOW that day. In addition, the Calaveras Arts Council will host a breast cancer awareness art exhibit at its Gallery on Main Street in San Andreas during September and October.
Seating is limited and reservations are required. Contact Nicki Stevens, MTMC Manager of Marketing & Business Development, at 754-5919.
About Sierra Pacific Industries
Sierra Pacific Industries is based in Anderson, California. The company owns and manages nearly 1.9 million acres of timberland in California and Washington, and is among the largest lumber producers in the United States. SPI is committed to managing its lands in a responsible and sustainable manner to protect the environment while providing quality wood products and renewable power for consumers. To SPI, sustainable forest management means more than just planting trees.
Harvesting trees is much different than it was 50 or 100 years ago – today we employ modern forest management practices that closely mimic natural forest events. Technology has dramatically improved, and with it, our ability to monitor forest conditions and minimize our impact on the environment. We have invested in state-of-the-art equipment to optimize every fiber of each tree, and we are a certified participant in the independent Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) to help ensure our forests are here for generations to come. The expertise of our professional foresters and natural resource specialists assures that wildlife habitat, water quality, and other forest values are protected.
About Mark Twain Medical Center
Founded in 1951, Mark Twain Medical Center is a 25-bed, critical access hospital providing inpatient acute care, outpatient services and emergency services. The Medical Center’s Medical Staff represents a broad range of specialties that ensure access to high quality medical care in a rural community. In addition to being a major provider of health services, Mark Twain Medical Center is also one of the area’s largest employers. More than 300 people are employed at the hospital and its five Family Medical Centers. The Medical Center is a member of Dignity Health, the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the nation. For more information, please visit our website at www.marktwainmedicalcenter.org. Mark Twain Medical Center is also on Facebook.