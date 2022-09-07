Recipe

Kids can assemble and roast these teriyaki BBQ chicken kabobs (with your supervision, of course).

For older kids, this would be a great activity to teach meal planning and budgeting. Give them a budget, have them choose a recipe and shop for their meal. This is a skill they will need when they leave home. For little ones, it may be just mixing the ingredients together or assembling a pizza. I have found Crockpot meals work well for those too short to use a stove.

My kids are older and have spent many hours in the kitchen, so supervision is more like hanging out with them while they cook. Try to pick recipes that are good for your child's ability. The trick is finding something they want to eat and will feel the pride of accomplishment when done. Whether you are teaching basic skills or more advanced ones, have fun and enjoy a homemade meal that your kids will be proud of and have fun memories of later.

