For older kids, this would be a great activity to teach meal planning and budgeting. Give them a budget, have them choose a recipe and shop for their meal. This is a skill they will need when they leave home. For little ones, it may be just mixing the ingredients together or assembling a pizza. I have found Crockpot meals work well for those too short to use a stove.
My kids are older and have spent many hours in the kitchen, so supervision is more like hanging out with them while they cook. Try to pick recipes that are good for your child's ability. The trick is finding something they want to eat and will feel the pride of accomplishment when done. Whether you are teaching basic skills or more advanced ones, have fun and enjoy a homemade meal that your kids will be proud of and have fun memories of later.
My daughter loves to do prep work in the kitchen, the more chopping the better, and she wants to learn to use the barbecue. So she combined them and made chicken kabobs. These are really fun for her to do, and everyone enjoys the meal!
Teriyaki BBQ chicken kabobs
1 jar of Soy Vay Island Teriyaki sauce (or your favorite)
4 chicken breast chopped into 1/2 inch pieces (big enough to stick the skewer through, but the bigger they are the longer they will need to cook)
3 bell peppers
1 small onion
1 can of pineapple chunks
1 pound of whole mushrooms
Bag of skewers
Marinade the chicken overnight. Chop bell peppers, and onion into approximately 1-inch pieces, slice mushrooms in half, and drain pineapple.
Skewer chicken and vegetables on sticks. I prefer to do them together with a piece of chicken, followed by onion, then bell pepper, pineapple, then mushroom, and repeat. If you want to eat them off the stick, I recommend this method. Sometimes my daughter likes to do all the same on one skewer. It is easier for her to tell when the chicken is done. Since it is her cooking she can do it her way. She then pulls everything off the skewers, and people can get what they want. This works for picky eaters as well.
Cook on the barbecue for 5-7 minutes each side, turning at least twice. If chicken pieces are larger, do four turns. Or until chicken is done.
Cooking with kids is a rite of passage that teaches them valuable skills, traditions, and responsibilities. Sometimes it even teaches them gratitude. I hope you enjoy the kids taking over your kitchen this week.
