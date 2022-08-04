Bear Valley Music Festival concludes Sunday with popular classical lineup

The last time I was at the Bear Valley Music Festival I was in a Boy Scout uniform selling pancakes. So it was nice to take a trip down memory lane and see how things have changed. I arrived just as Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate was finishing up morning rehearsals with the orchestra on Friday, July 29.
Last year's show was a “modified for Covid” version that was two weeks long rather than the regular three weeks, and the orchestra only had a small selection of strings and musicians who wore masks, making wind instruments a no-go. And although the recommended Covid precautions are in place this year, this is a full-swing festival.
It’s also the first festival since the passing of longtime music director Michael Morgan, who was with the organization for eight years. Mickelthwate has stepped in to fill Morgan’s shoes.
He joined me outside in the shade once they wrapped up rehearsing and shared what his experience has been like so far.
Mickelthwate is originally from Germany and grew up with two brothers before eventually immigrating to the United States.
“We all played two instruments, which were very important in our family. My mom's mom sang in an opera house. So my parents were very much into classical music,” explained Mickelthwate, who describes himself as a classical nerd.
After studying in Germany he auditioned to be an assistant conductor in the United States. He went to Atlanta and eventually Los Angeles. Along the way, Mickelthwate became friends with Morgan.
“He was a mentor to me for many years. He was the one conductor I could call up anytime. He was always very, very gracious. Everybody was really shocked when he suddenly passed on,” he said.
Mickelthwate mentioned that he’s tried to tailor the programs to Bear Valley and California in general, which included a tribute to Morgan.
Later in the afternoon I attended some more rehearsals where I had the privilege of watching Mickelthwate work with opera singers Hope Briggs and Zachary Gordin. Both singers had just arrived from the Bay Area and were practicing in a very humid tent. None of that got in the way of showing off their incredible voices during their rigorous practice.
I asked co-executive director Aimee Miles how the festival is able to attract such talented individuals to a ski resort and she said, “We have a highly connected board and community, with many classical and contemporary musical ties, and also work with a booking agent for our non-classical acts. Our 54-year history and reputation for classical excellence, coupled with the caliber of our past and present music directors, has put our little festival on the map. It seems top talent is attracted to the beautiful setting, plus the legacy we have established through the years—artists are willing to travel from near and far for a vacation in the mountains and to perform in our big white tent.”
Later I attended the “Blockbuster Classical” concert, which featured Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” performed by violinist Tai Murray.
Before entering I had a chance to check out the art show that was happening in the building next door as well as mingle with some of the guests. Willy Krause, of Angels Camp, said, “I love being at Bear Valley, and the music is always great. I have a friend that's in the orchestra so I'm anxious to see the orchestra play tonight.”
Murray, Mickelthwate, and the entire orchestra put on a wonderful show, the night concluding with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.”
On Sunday I went back to attend the “Family Fusion” concert, which featured fun classical tunes that might be more familiar to children. The concert included the Breshears siblings, whose ages ranged from 9 to 15 years old. They played like seasoned professionals to the point that it was hard to believe children were producing such immaculate music.
Mickelthwate also invited children from the audience to participate in the orchestra as a way to demonstrate that anyone can make music.
Two local child musicians, Lois Miles, 12, and Kiana Chanelle, 16, each had the opportunity to perform their own original songs. The concert wrapped up with the orchestra playing the theme to “Star Wars,” and you’d swear John Williams was up on stage conducting.
After the show, I had a chance to speak with Ras Beeken Dan, owner of the Murphys School of Music and teacher for Miles and Chanelle. He said, “What I enjoyed most was our students performing with the [Bear Valley] orchestra. The Brashears family was amazing as well. My favorite piece was “Star Wars” by John Williams. I will do my best to attend more of this festival. If not, I will be back next year. I will have more of Murphys School of Music students perform next year at [Bear Valley] Music Festival.”
The Bear Valley Music Festival will continue through Aug. 7, concluding with the “Bear Valley Pops” concert featuring soloist Carrie Hennessey. Visit bearvalleymusicfestival.org for details.