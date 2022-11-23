Happy birthday to me! I seem to know more Libra folks than I do any others that share my birth month. Being born close to the cusp gives me a little from each sign. The only birthday I recall when I was growing up was my 13th. I had a pajama party. They were very popular then. I was in the eighth grade and attending a Catholic school in Sacramento. I had been with this group of girls since first grade. We were such close friends. We ate hotdogs from the butcher showcase, Laura Scudder potato chips and drank coke from a frosty cold bottle. We took turns pantomiming Conway Twitties, “It’s Only Make Believe,” swooned over Elvis Presley, had a few pillow fights and spent the night talking about how old and decrepit we would be at age 50! And prior to the girls-only pajama party, some boys from our class joined us to dance to my stack of 45s before we played spin the bottle! Needless to say, that was the real topic of our conversations…who was the best kisser, as if we knew so much about kissing. When I became a mom, I made sure that my son and daughter had a party every year, so their memories would be so much better than mine. And my ex-husband also was celebrated yearly with a lot of fanfare. As I aged and got closer to 50, I realized that fifty is still so very young. And from time to time, I would have a birthday party to really celebrate the important years, like 50. On this special birthday, we rented a few houses on the beach, invited our closest friends and family members, made dinner reservations at the Duck Club in Bodega Bay, and ate and drank the weekend away. Then I held another celebration a week later, inviting all my special girlfriends to join me for lunch in Columbia at the hotel. I was making up for all the years I was not given a birthday or planned one for myself. Actually, what I really enjoy doing on my birthday is surrounding myself with family, either going out to eat or cooking a gourmet meal for all of us and simply enjoying our time together. I do not want gifts, since their presence is my present. However, my wonderful husband, knowing how much I love the beach, takes me there for a couple days and showers me with beautiful flowers. For this birthday, he chose Pacifica. We dined at Moonraker for dinner with his side of the family and the next day, lunchtime, found us sitting outside on small wooden tables surrounded by seagulls at The Beach Café, eating freshly made salad, my favorite sandwich—BLT—and watching the waves hit the cement wall and the mist coat our faces. And then it was dinner with my side of the family closer to home. I am one blessed woman!
Cucumber Salad