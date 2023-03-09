San Andreas, CA (95249)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.