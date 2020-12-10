With a regional stay-at-home order in effect, there still are a few “socially distanced” and virtual holiday events going on this weekend.
Virtual art show
As the surging pandemic has led to another lockdown just before the holidays, a nationally acclaimed local artist is inviting the public for a cheerful virtual respite.
On Friday at 4 p.m. Kathleen Dunphy is hosting a salon kickoff to a special show that will be safely accessible to all via Facebook Live on her own Kathleen Dunphy Fine Art Facebook page: “Wild Things: The Animal Art & Plein Air Landscapes of Kathleen Dunphy.”
The show, which includes an interview with Dunphy and live questions from the public, features paintings she created over the past several months during Covid.
Dunphy is known for her mastery in translating and uniquely reflecting the natural light of her subjects in her works, which include animal paintings and landscapes – many locally inspired from many hours of hikes into the Sierra Foothills scenery.
Among the featured works will be animal art, including several of her much sought-after bird paintings along with soulful, light-filled plein air landscapes of Northern California scenes, many from favorite off-trail hiking spots she visited over the past months of the pandemic.
The show was originally intended to hang at Ironstone Vineyards but due to the regional stay-at-home order, it has pivoted to Dunphy’s own Murphys home.
“I feel like what’s missing from the art world right now is the opportunity to speak directly with artists and to put your nose right up to paintings in a gallery," Dunphy said. "But fortunately, technology has allowed us to bring the art to the collector in a new and different way. You can see my work from any place in the world and interact much like being there in person.”
She dryly added that with staging now moving to her home the experience will be even more intimate and unique than planned.
For those who miss the Facebook Live event Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time, it will remain available, post-event for folks for later viewing. Additional related rich content will also be posted afterwards on her website, https://www.kathleendunphy.com.
Spirit of Winter Marketplace
This year, the Spirit of Winter Festival Dec. 12-13 will be having a Marketplace only due to COVID-19. The event will take place at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will offer the opportunity to do some holiday shopping outside of the big box stores.
Find that perfect gift for that special someone or a unique gift for yourself among the wares of genuine crafters and artisans, as well as antique and collectible vendors. Mobile food and drink will be available to enhance your shopping experience.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required for entry.
Tickets are $2 for adults and children under 12 are free.