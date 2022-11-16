It is that time of year when we gather and feast to our heart’s content. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. Like Christmas, we come together but without all the commercialism that holiday brings with it. It is a time for sharing and truly caring, conversing and laughing around the table, sharing new and delicious recipes.
But my favorite activity is watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right after I pop the turkey into the oven. It brings back those special memories of the time I lived in New York and attended the parade. The hustle and bustle of the city that only New York can deliver. The cheers from the sardine-packed crowd as the “over the top” floats glide by the spectators. The whirling wind, unable to penetrate thick heavy coats, yet the cold leaves bright rosy cheeks and clouds of cold air as sounds spill from your mouth. So different from sitting inside your cozy living room, sipping a hot beverage in your jammies, viewing the spectacular sights a parade offers. I will say one thing: The parade has evolved since the early 80s when I lived there. I actually feel it was more glorious then as opposed to now. Back then there were so many marching bands, fabulous floats, The Rockettes kicking high into the air as they stopped for a photo op, balloon characters floating high in the sky held down by the hands of young and old, and Santa as the grand finale in a sleigh that demonstrated the craftsmanship of days gone by.