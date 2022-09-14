Ah, summer! Not only do I love the fruits and veggies of this time of the year, but also the aroma of what is being grilled wafting through the air. This season is a perfect time for making refreshing beverages. I always try to have a vat of ice-cold margaritas available on the top shelf of my fridge, and when friends or family stop by, out it comes. This summer I have added sangria as an alternate choice in a frosty glass pitcher.

I love that some real creative individuals began combining alcohol drinks and herbs together a few years back. My first glimpse into this interesting arena was when I attended my cousin’s rehearsal dinner at a popular spot in Moraga. She ordered a vodka cocktail, and it was mixed with sprigs of rosemary. Since then, I have been experimenting with herbs and alcohol, concocting some remarkable cocktails myself. A simple Bloody Mary can be transposed into a meal in itself. A mimosa is not just an orange juice with a splash of champagne anymore, either. Fruit and herb combinations added to the two main ingredients could replace your breakfast, if you are not that hungry. Unique touches of herbs and spices can transform any one of your favorite cocktails to the next level. So here are some favorites of mine that you can use at your next gathering or when you want to relax after a hard day.

