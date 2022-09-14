Ah, summer! Not only do I love the fruits and veggies of this time of the year, but also the aroma of what is being grilled wafting through the air. This season is a perfect time for making refreshing beverages. I always try to have a vat of ice-cold margaritas available on the top shelf of my fridge, and when friends or family stop by, out it comes. This summer I have added sangria as an alternate choice in a frosty glass pitcher.
I love that some real creative individuals began combining alcohol drinks and herbs together a few years back. My first glimpse into this interesting arena was when I attended my cousin’s rehearsal dinner at a popular spot in Moraga. She ordered a vodka cocktail, and it was mixed with sprigs of rosemary. Since then, I have been experimenting with herbs and alcohol, concocting some remarkable cocktails myself. A simple Bloody Mary can be transposed into a meal in itself. A mimosa is not just an orange juice with a splash of champagne anymore, either. Fruit and herb combinations added to the two main ingredients could replace your breakfast, if you are not that hungry. Unique touches of herbs and spices can transform any one of your favorite cocktails to the next level. So here are some favorites of mine that you can use at your next gathering or when you want to relax after a hard day.
Bloody Mary
Rim your glass with a lemon wedge and roll in sea salt and cracked pepper. Add ice to the glass, a shot of vodka, and fill with tomato juice. Position a skewer of chilled shrimp, green olives, cubes of your favorite cheese and grape tomatoes, wrapping the skewer in a sprig of fresh oregano and place this into the glass. Then stand beside that a crisp slice of bacon, a stalk of celery and a crispy fried chicken wing resting on the rim of the glass.
Basil-Thyme Gimlet
Muddle two large basil leaves in a shaker. Add 2 oz. of gin and lime juice and 1 oz. of basil thyme simple syrup. Add ice, shake and strain into a glass garnishing with thyme sprig. BASIL-THYME SYRUP - In a pan add 1 cup sugar and water, stirring to combine. Add 2 large basil sprigs and 6 small thyme sprigs. Bring to a boil stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce the heat and then simmer for about 10 minutes. Cool and strain. Makes one cup of syrup.
Lemon Mint Vodka Martini
Place in a chilled shaker, 2 oz. chilled lemon vodka, ½ oz. dry vermouth. Fill with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Decorate with a round of lemon and a mint leaf in the center. LEMON MINT VODKA - place in a bowl the peels of two lemons and ½ bunch mint leaves. Pour 3 ¼ cups of vodka over the top and let stand for four hours. Strain the vodka and freeze.
Frozen Rum Islander
Freeze ½ bottle sparkling white wine into ice cubes trays. Freeze 1 ½ cups apple juice into ice cubes trays. Freeze a cup of mango chunks and pineapple chunks. When frozen, blend all to a puree in a blender. Pour into a punch bowl and add ½ cup spiced rum and the remaining sparkling white wine. Stir to combine. Skewer chunks of mango and pineapple onto partially stripped thyme sprigs and place in the bowl.
Jenny’s Summer Sangria
1 bottle red wine, ¼ cup each Grand Mariner, brandy, and orange juice, 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, 6 thin slices orange, lime and lemon, a slice of each threaded onto sprigs of partially stripped rosemary, ½ peach, nectarine and plum cut into thin slices. Combine in a large pitcher and refrigerate for 6 hours. Serve over ice. Sparkling water may be added to each glass right before serving if desired.
Rosemary Lemonade
2 sprigs rosemary, 6 cups water, 1 cup fresh lemon juice, ½ cup agave nectar. Boil water in a pan and add the rosemary. Remove from the heat. Cover and steep for a half hour. When cool, strain into a pitcher. Stir in the lemon juice and the agave nectar. Add 2 cups of ice water. Serve over ice with a rosemary sprig through the center of a lemon slice.