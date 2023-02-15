Chocolate

Chocolate-–the flavor-rich endorphin-releasing aphrodisiac known as the “food of the gods”—is often associated with romantic love and Valentine’s day. But the sweet treat we know as “chocolate” today is considerably different from the way it was consumed thousands of years ago when it was first used by ancient Mesoamerican cultures.

Chocolate comes from a plant of the scientific name “theobroma cacao,” belonging to the Malvaceae family. “Theobroma,” a Greek word, means “food of the gods,” and cacao comes from the Mayan word used to describe the plant. The cacao plant is native to tropical rainforest regions of South America and possibly Central America and Mexico (though some believe it was introduced to the latter), and its seeds, or “cocoa beans,” are thought to have been used as food and medicine thousands of years ago by ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, including the Olmecs, Aztecs, and Mayans.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

