Chocolate-–the flavor-rich endorphin-releasing aphrodisiac known as the “food of the gods”—is often associated with romantic love and Valentine’s day. But the sweet treat we know as “chocolate” today is considerably different from the way it was consumed thousands of years ago when it was first used by ancient Mesoamerican cultures.
Chocolate comes from a plant of the scientific name “theobroma cacao,” belonging to the Malvaceae family. “Theobroma,” a Greek word, means “food of the gods,” and cacao comes from the Mayan word used to describe the plant. The cacao plant is native to tropical rainforest regions of South America and possibly Central America and Mexico (though some believe it was introduced to the latter), and its seeds, or “cocoa beans,” are thought to have been used as food and medicine thousands of years ago by ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, including the Olmecs, Aztecs, and Mayans.
Historians haven’t always agreed on where and when exactly the use of the cacao plant for food originated, though in 2018, Smithsonian magazine reported that archaeologists discovered the earliest traces of cacao found in 5,300-year-old pottery used by the ancient Mayo-Chinchip people of Ecuador.
While cacao eventually made its way to Europe and around the world, transitioning into what we know as modern-day chocolate, the early use of the plant was much different than today. Cacao processing involves fermenting the seeds, which traditionally was done by leaving the seeds covered in a pile of leaves, followed by roasting the seeds by fire, which is now done with modern roasting machinery. The seeds are then ground, turned into liquid or paste, and formed into solid bricks. The raw form is unsweetened and quite bitter, tasting vastly different from the sweetened chocolate products consumed today. The word for chocolate may have been derived from the Aztec word “xocóatl,” which has been translated to mean “bitter water” after a drink made for elites from the cacao plant’s seeds.
The plant has historically been used for different purposes ranging from the mundane to the sacred, including as a food restricted to the wealthy and even used as currency—it was said to be as valuable as gold—and was used for food, medicine, and in rituals by ancient cultures.
Modern chocolate is heavily processed, sweetened with sugar, and often cut with milk or other fats to make it more palatable. By the 17th century, chocolate was popular in Europe among the wealthy, and by the late 1800s chocolate candies were being mass-produced by companies like Nestle and Cadbury.
It wasn’t until relatively recently—around 1861—when a British confection maker named Richard Cadbury decided to package his candies in heart-shaped boxes that chocolate’s associations with love became cemented in history (and became a marketing gold mine). Other chocolatiers followed suit, and over 200 years later heart-shaped boxes filled with sweets are a Valentine’s Day standard.
From confection to connection
Some are looking back to chocolate’s roots for a deeper connection this Valentine’s Day.
One woman in Sonora leads “Cacao Ceremonies,” which involves drinking a beverage made from “ceremonial grade cacao,” which is supposedly less processed, roasted at lower temperatures, and believed to be prepared in a way that retains more of its nutritional benefits.
Cacao ceremonies have gained popularity in recent years in New Age circles, though have also faced scrutiny for questions of cultural appropriation, a common theme in New Age traditions and philosophies.
Energy worker and wellness educator Heather Watson doesn’t believe what she offers is cultural appropriation. Though she is not of Latin descent she has spent time in Mexico, Peru, and other South American countries where she participated in cacao ceremonies. Watson says ceremonial cacao “isn’t really a thing” in Latin cultures. It’s a modern concept to have a ceremony dedicated to consuming the drink, she says, whereas cacao has always been used on a daily basis as both food and medicine, so it’s not really appropriating any cultural practices.
“There are no indigenous cultures doing cacao ceremonies,” said Watson.
She also gets the cacao directly from the communities where it is grown and processed, which she says ensures that the sale supports the farmers. The cacao used at the recent ceremony was from Peru, and Watson bought it there herself in person, though you can also find “ceremonial grade” cacao online.
The history of ceremonies specifically dedicated to the consumption of cacao is unclear, especially since the drinking of cacao originated long before the written record. There is evidence, however, that connects drinking the liquid to other rituals and cultural practices. The cacao plant is undeniably a part of the culture of South American and Mesoamerican people. It is connected to a Mayan creation story, shows up in ancient artwork and archaeological records, and a drink made of the substance is believed to have been given to Aztec slaves to make them dance before sacrificing them during a ritual.
Today, cacao is grown, harvested, processed and enjoyed for its rich flavors around the world in a variety of forms including chocolate or cocoa. Cacao ceremonies are also held in various countries and are often tied to tourism or New Age spirituality. Participants seek to find deeper meaning by consuming the drink, as well as feel the effects of the stimulants caffeine, theobromine, and the mood-altering effects of tryptophan and phenylethylalanine naturally found in the plant.
The ceremonial cacao may be sweetened or unsweetened, and recipes vary but may include spices such as cinnamon, cayenne, cardamom, or ginger for both flavor and health benefits.
A cacao ceremony
On the Saturday eve before Valentine’s Day, around 20 people lounged on pillows and blankets scattered across the floor of the Indigeny Reserve lodge in Sonora, while a fireplace danced to the melodic sounds of singing bowls, chimes, and a rainstick.
The group of people gathered for a “Cacao Ceremony,” hosted by Watson. The event billed on Facebook as “a night of heart opening and healing” encouraged attendees, whether single or not, to be their own Valentine by “connecting to your own heart love.”
The Facebook event described it as “100% dark chocolate unprocessed and unadulterated,” which “helps increase blood flow to the brain improving mental focus and clarity.” Watson also touts other health benefits such as being high in flavanols “which have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.” Other benefits include boosting serotonin levels, and being rich in minerals. The “superfood,” as it’s called, is “one of the highest sources of magnesium in nature, full of antioxidants, calcium, zinc, copper, and selenium,” according to FoodandWine.com.
The ceremony began with Watson asking those in the room to introduce themselves and state one word that represented their intention for the evening. Words like love, compassion, unity, and hope were spoken into the room. Then, the group stood in a circle as Watson handed out hollowed gourd cups full of the creamy liquid Watson had prepared, which contained coconut milk, coconut sugar, honey, spices, and shaved cacao melted together in a slow cooker. Guests were instructed to say the phrase, “I receive love,” as they accepted the cup, and “I give love,” as each cup was passed to the person on their right. Once everyone had a cup, the group sipped quietly in unison. Some went back for second or third servings.
Watson combined “sound healing” with the ceremony, something she doesn’t do every time. At another event, she combined “laughter yoga” with the cacao ceremony. The sound therapy involved Watson playing a set of chakra-attuned singing bowls, jingling chimes over her guests, and drumming lightly while allowing guests to meditate on self-love and connect with “Mama Cacao” from their reclined positions on the floor.
Throughout the ceremony, Watson gave instructions first in English, and then in Spanish to the several Spanish-speaking participants that were present. Following the ceremony, participants shared their experiences, with some announcing that they felt their chakras opening up in correlation to the singing bowls. Others recounted vision-like meditation experiences, including a Spanish-speaking woman who described for the room, with the help of a friend as a translator, feeling as if she was dancing rhythmically within herself and couldn’t stop. Several thanked Watson for the sound healing and for facilitating the experience.
Connecting chocolate to self-love, Watson closed out the event by describing a difficult time a year ago when she found herself “in paradise” in Oaxaca, Mexico, yet she was “in hell” in her mind. Watson, who has been married for decades, talked about the importance of self-love and encouraged guests to be kinder to themselves in their thoughts.
Before departing, several in the group hugged in front of the door, bashfully smiling and saying goodbyes to new acquaintances, if not friends, who were strangers just hours before.