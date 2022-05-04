Mothers…where would we be without them? Their gentle kisses on a skinned knee. Their soft voices lulling you to sleep as they read your favorite story for the tenth time. The aroma of chocolate chip cookies baking when you open the back door coming home from school. The countless hours spent sitting next to you, assisting you with your homework or classroom project. Her encouraging shouts from the sidelines as you muddle through a game of sports. The sacrifices she made to ensure you had what you needed and on occasion what you wanted. And she never asked for anything in return except your love. Mothers are the best!
I recall the first time I became a mother. Peering down onto the sleeping infant wrapped in my arms and never dreaming I could love someone so much. Everything I thought was important went by the wayside. My son, Jaime, was my reason for existing. Having to leave him to go to work was sad. And when I burst through the front door in the evening, he was the first person I went to. My fear of not ever being able to love someone as much as I did him fell by the wayside when my daughter, Gina, was born. As she wrapped her little fingers around mine, my heart was overjoyed. I realized then that no matter how many children a mother has, there is more than enough room in her heart to love each and every one of them. As they grew and took on the duties of making me feel so special on Mother’s Day, each time I was rewarded with a different scenario. I was showered in breakfasts, (and I only had to reclean the kitchen a few times), bouquets of brilliant-colored flowers picked from our yard, self-made coupon books, showing through their adorable drawings, what chore they would take on to help me, and of course, all the lovely gifts that were made at school. I was truly blessed.
Mothers seem to juggle all that comes their way for the sake of just being a good mom. Their multitasking is amazing! Moms can go out and “make the bacon, and then bring it home and cook it!” So, for one day a year, taking the time to celebrate Mom is most important.
How about beginning her day with a healthy, hearty breakfast, just like she does for you? This is an easy menu and recipe for kids to make.
Menu
Bacon & Egg Cups
Sliced avocado
Skewered berries
Toasted bagel with honey butter
Recipe for Bacon & Egg Cups
12 slices bacon
2 tomatoes each cut into 6 slices
6 eggs
¾ cup sour cream and grated Swiss cheese
Sea salt and cracked pepper to taste
Butter for greasing the muffin tin
Generously butter a 12-cup muffin tin, preferably nonstick. Line the side of each cup with a slice of bacon. Add a slice of tomato to the bottom. Crack the eggs in a bowl and beat the eggs with the sour cream. Season with the salt and pepper and divide the mixture evenly among the cups. Sprinkle a tablespoon of the cheese over the top. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges with a knife and remove from the pan.
Happy Mother’s Day!