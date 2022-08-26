Blue Mountain Book

Lisa Michelle is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and filmmaker. The former rodeo cowgirl and mother of two makes her home in the Sierra Nevada. Her true fiction brings meaning to the struggles of rural life that leaves readers somewhere between laughing and crying. Michelle writes from experience about the people and place she knows, giving her characters an undeniable authenticity. - Amazon.com

Lisa and I met at the 2022 Calaveras County Fair. Turns out we’ve been neighbors for nearly 30 years and had never met. We laughed about that. This was perfect as I planned on reading local authors for my radio program. (Go to lindatoren.com for a link to catch my radio interview #74 with Lisa.)

04 Book review 2.jpg

A longtime resident of Calaveras County, Lisa Michelle enjoys outdoor pursuits as well as writing fiction. 
0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.