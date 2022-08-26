Lisa Michelle is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and filmmaker. The former rodeo cowgirl and mother of two makes her home in the Sierra Nevada. Her true fiction brings meaning to the struggles of rural life that leaves readers somewhere between laughing and crying. Michelle writes from experience about the people and place she knows, giving her characters an undeniable authenticity. - Amazon.com
Lisa and I met at the 2022 Calaveras County Fair. Turns out we’ve been neighbors for nearly 30 years and had never met. We laughed about that. This was perfect as I planned on reading local authors for my radio program. (Go to lindatoren.com for a link to catch my radio interview #74 with Lisa.)
As we sat next to each other at an author’s table, Lisa with her two novels and me with my book of poetry, Lisa would inform people who stopped to look at her books—”I write crime thrillers, so, if you don’t like murders, suspense, and rough language, you might want to read something else.” I found this an interesting marketing strategy. But honesty is one of Lisa’s virtues.
If you look at the publication dates, you might think to read “Calaveras” (2020) first. It is, in fact, the second in her trilogy. The third novel—”Forest Creek”—will be out in late September. Some of the characters bridge all three novels.
Most writers will talk about the importance of setting and time. Readers need setting and a point in time to immerse themselves in a story. This is quite true for Lisa’s novels. They are set squarely in Calaveras County. The rich history and landscape of the foothills is evident throughout. Her descriptions are rich and realistic. Her life experiences in rodeo, horseshoeing, and outdoor adventures give her characters authentic voices.
Crime thrillers are meant to be read fast. They remind us there is evil in the world that can be resolved to some kind of satisfaction. The reader is left hanging at the end of each chapter. And so, it happened with “Blue Mountain” and “Calaveras.” I read them one after the other, a day-and-a-half for each. Like a good mystery, a thriller is built on suspense. As readers, we are privy to events and character actions not revealed to other characters. I found myself rooting for Jessica, Katie, and Maureen. When all seems lost, each character delves into a well of strength.
I like these strong women. Lisa Michelle admits a partiality to older women. Nana in “Blue Mountain” is a character that most readers find wise and horrible at the same time.
Any review of a thriller takes its chances—no one appreciates knowing the plot twists and revelations about the ending before they’ve read a book. I will do no such thing. Let’s just say a cheating husband, a violent pedophile husband/father, a serial killer, and murderous insanity populate Lisa’s books. But, I can attest to satisfactory endings.
You will enjoy the setting of Calaveras County with places you know by heart, like me. As a final caveat, my husband (who only reads nonfiction) read both novels back-to-back and admits—it was a wild ride.
