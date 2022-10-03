10-dracula-1.jpeg

Bram Stoker, an Irish novelist, published his Gothic horror novel Dracula in 1897. The story he created would come to define the genre of horror fiction and vampire tropes throughout the world for decades to come.

Now in its 125th year, the story that inspired countless vampire novels and movies will again entertain the masses, this time through a one-of-a-kind presentation on “The Mysteries Behind the Writing of Dracula” given by a descendant of the esteemed author, his great-grandnephew Dacre Stoker. The junior Stoker is an internationally bestselling author himself, having coauthored the sequel “Dracula the Un-Dead” in 2009 and “The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker: The Dublin Years,” as well as a more recent prequel to the Dracula series, “Dracul,” released in 2018.

