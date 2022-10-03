Bram Stoker, an Irish novelist, published his Gothic horror novel Dracula in 1897. The story he created would come to define the genre of horror fiction and vampire tropes throughout the world for decades to come.
Now in its 125th year, the story that inspired countless vampire novels and movies will again entertain the masses, this time through a one-of-a-kind presentation on “The Mysteries Behind the Writing of Dracula” given by a descendant of the esteemed author, his great-grandnephew Dacre Stoker. The junior Stoker is an internationally bestselling author himself, having coauthored the sequel “Dracula the Un-Dead” in 2009 and “The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker: The Dublin Years,” as well as a more recent prequel to the Dracula series, “Dracul,” released in 2018.
A press release by event producer Murphys Witch Walk, LLC reads, “This 80-minute presentation chronicles the past 10 years of Dacre’s life as he searched through libraries, archives and family papers to create a riveting historical retrospective which shares an in-depth look at the events in Bram Stoker’s life that lead to him writing Dracula.”
Dacre, who refers to himself as a “literary forensic detective,” will share notes written by his great-grand-uncle, as well as excerpts from the senior Stoker’s writing and other works that inspired and informed the development of the character of Dracula. He’ll share imagery, film clips, and other “pieces of the puzzle” that shed light on who Bram Stoker was and what led to him creating the infamous bloodsucker known as Count Dracula.
Dacre became the Stoker “family expert” almost by accident. The former physical education and science teacher says it was “a 180 for me” when he began digging into the family genealogy.
“I knew I came from an interesting family,” Dacre stated, though he couldn’t have known that it would lead him to a 10-year journey of research, international travel, and becoming an author himself.
Chasing down clues found written in the margins of books, family archives, letters, and combining them with knowledge of the culture and lore of the time, Dacre pieces together the story of Bram’s life, inspiration for the book, and how he created the character of Dracula.
“That's the essence of this presentation at the Bret Harte Theater,” said Dacre. “What things happened in his life that ended up influencing him to write this story, that’s one part of it….his childhood illness left him an invalid, and he was told many stories of Irish folklore, and Irish folklore is full of their own versions blood sucking creatures—banshees, changelings pukkas, fairies—they're just not the typical Hollywood-style vampire, they're different types of creatures, same types of cautionary tales told to children in Ireland to make them essentially watch out for the boogeyman.”
Dacre also shares that hearing actual horror stories from his mother’s experience during the cholera epidemic influenced Bram.
“He was told those stories, so he started off with a very dark sense of imagination, and then he did a lot of research. I now know all the books in his research. He listed them in his Dracula notes. I’ve looked at the books. We’ve even found marks in the margins of these books so we can see exactly what caught his eye,” he said.
Along with this dark imagination, Stoker may have been influenced by “vampire scares going on in Europe in the Middle Ages,” in which people often pegged illness and death from contagious diseases on unknown evils and supernatural forces.
“They didn’t understand germ theory, so they thought the spirits of the dead were coming and sucking the life out of others,” explained Dacre.
According to Dacre, other events in Bram’s life, including the Jack the Ripper murders in London and being a theatre manager at the Lyceum Theatre, owned by Henry Irving, created “a perfect storm of life events,” leading up to his creation of the novel.
Through this historical yet entertaining slant, Dacre hopes to “spread the word and demystify” his ancestor’s famous work.
Dacre’s work isn’t all dark, as he will also present interesting little-known facts about his predecessor—including the fact that Bram Stoker was good friends with Mark Twain, and even indirectly quoted Twain in his book.
Twain had said, “Faith is believing what you know ain't so.”
Stoker paraphrased this in “Dracula,” writing, “I heard once of an American who so defined faith, `that faculty which enables us to believe things which we know to be untrue.'”
Tickets for the event are $20 for high school and college students (with ID), $40 for adult general admission, and $60 for expedited seating with VIP meet-and-greet with Dacre Stoker.
According to the press release, “a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California in honor of 9-year old Wyatt Walker and the Walker Family of Murphys. ‘Super’ Wyatt, as he has come to be known due to his resilience to unparalleled adversity, was diagnosed in December 2021 with Medulloblastoma Brain Cancer, at which time he underwent emergency surgery to remove the life-threatening tumor from his brain.”