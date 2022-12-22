The year was 1993. It was Christmas Day, and we were on the way to our son’s house in Jackson. Our first grandchild was about to be born! Dori was still at home timing her contractions and watching me prepare the standing rib roast for dinner. She seemed too calm, too cool and too collected for a woman getting ready to have her first child. We chatted and thought it best that I be more in the foreground and my son, Jaime, be more in the background. He has an aversion to blood and usually passes out. We went to the hospital a few times and each time were sent back home.
Within an hour or so after midnight, it was time to get Dori to the hospital. I was so excited just dreaming about all the great things I could do with my grandchild through stages of her life. After an examination, it was announced that Dori would be admitted to the hospital. Delivery time was nearing. As we walked up and down the hospital halls, I thought of all the wives’ tales I had heard that would speed up delivery. No, I could not take her on a bumpy car ride now. No, I could not give her castor oil because I did not have access to it, being in the hospital. So, I was at the mercy of this babe to make an entrance when she felt the time was right. Things were getting serious now. I envisioned myself holding Dori’s hand and telling her to breathe as my son stood by the door observing the process. Boy, was I off base! When it got down to the wire, Jaime was by Dori’s side, encouraging her, helping her with her breathing, and holding her hand. He was assisting the doctor and even cut the umbilical cord! And guess who was standing in the doorway with hands over her face sporadically observing the birth of her granddaughter? Yes, this gram, even after delivering two of her own children, was squeamish.