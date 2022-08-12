Last week, the Enterprise sat down with local artist Kevin T. Brady to talk about art, cartoons, sci-fi, comics, and more.
Although Brady considers himself a cartoonist, he also dabbles in fine art, illustration, and graphic design through Mosquito Gulch Studio, his personal studio.
Joined by fellow comic book and sci-fi fan Terry Weatherby, Brady and Weatherby both shared stories about when downtown San Andreas had its own comic book store.
Weatherby explained that it was one of the only places within a reasonable distance for tabletop games.
Brady is originally from San Francisco, an art mecca for many, and later moved to Calaveras County. When asked about his biggest inspirations, Brady said, “I started out with Saturday morning cartoons, ‘Crusader Rabbit,’ ‘Mighty Mouse,’ ‘Popeye,’ Disney shorts, ‘Tom and Jerry,’ Warner Brother cartoons, [and] ‘Tom Terrific.’ Then Hanna Barbera cartoons ‘Ruff and Reddy’ (first color animations), ‘Huckleberry Hound,’ ‘Yogi Bear,’ ‘Flintstones,’ etc.”
He listed newspaper cartoons as another one of his inspirations but stated that he wasn’t really interested in adventure stories, but rather funny ones. This led to Brady practicing the art of cartooning and eventually taking a class from Dan O'Neill of the syndicated San Francisco Chronicle “Odd Bodkins” comic strip in 1973.
Brady would also study the art in comic books. “Almost every artist in ‘Mad’ magazine, especially Jack Davis and Don Martin. Comic books I bought at random with no preference for DC, Marvel, or any of the short-run issues down at my corner drug store. I now believe the covers were the lure. I learned early on covers did not always reflect the stories within. Later the Fillmore posters lead to album covers and ‘underground comixs’ (the 'x' designates underground).”
He mentioned illustrator Ralph Steadman, who illustrated many book covers for the renowned gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.
Brady said that his style changes depending on the subject of the drawing or the theme he is trying to convey. It ranges from “cartoony to fine art, brush to old style pen and ink... whatever comes to mind unless it's a direct commission with guidelines. I enjoy designing typefaces for creative graphics projects.”
“I like drawing people or things in motion,” he added. “Otherwise, I draw from imagination or what's in view. Cars are always a challenge. Living in Calaveras County, of course, I draw frogs. Earning a graphic design certificate through UC Davis Extension in the early 90s opened up another facet of art of which I knew little. My evolution is constant as I believe we get better the more we do,” Brady said.
But how does the art scene in a rural place like Calaveras County compare to San Francisco?
Brady answered, “Compare and contrast arts scenes of Calaveras County and San Francisco; SF is BIG, Calaveras is small. SF has an arts council that has been run by very wealthy, influential people, mostly dilettante nonartists. I believe this situation has shifted somewhat in recent years, but the influence is influence and money moves things.
“Many alternative arts groups form due to these conditions. One can find just about anything going on somewhere in the city (even crazy cartoonists of every stripe). I fear recent demographic changes in the population have forced low-income artists out of town into the greater Bay Area. A diaspora benefiting those areas yet decentralizing physical accessibility.
I know of a group in my old neighborhood, of musicians, writers, poets, fine artists, and cartoonists who have united to produce a small pamphlet quarterly (mostly). They all live in the Outer Sunset, by Ocean Beach.
“I am Subscriber Numero Uno; sent money early on before they even had organized subscriptions. Wish they'd been around when I was living there. Internet connects folks.
The Calaveras Arts Council board is mostly working artists, people concerned with advancing artists, sharing the art of the county within the county, and allowing the children to expand their interests and imagination. Basically mainstream artistically though the board can and will be swayed by members of alternative perspectives.”
Brady continued, “I was on the [Calaveras County Arts Council] CCAC board within two years of arriving in [Calaveras] County. I do not think I could ever get on the [San Francisco Arts Council] SFAC (not sure I'd want to). Manzanita Press publishes books, they started under the umbrella of CCAC, outgrew the limited space available, set up their own operation, and opened offices, a bookstore, and an art gallery in Angels Camp. Wonderful dedicated people. There are various groups around Calaveras, I just don't know much about them.”
Brady said that some of his favorite Calaveras County-related art projects are the t-shirts he designed for both Frog Jump and the Mokelumne Hill Volunteer Fire District. He also mentioned some of the large frog statues he has designed as well as Chairs for Charity. He is currently working on a wall mural at the Mokelumne Hill Library with fellow artist Anne Cook.
Brady explained what inspires him to keep creating: “Inspirations are all around. I see or hear something that sparks my imagination, be it color or design or lettering or cartoons, and I need to get it into my sketchbook for future reference.”