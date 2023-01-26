Local cidery is finalist in national competition
Still in their first year of operation, Posterity Ciderworks is already making waves in the world of cider.
Known for their heritage hard cider made from locally harvested fruit, the Mokelumne Hill-based cidery, owned by craftsman Brendan Barnard and his wife Kris, is a finalist in the Good Food Awards competition, which accepts over 2,000 entries from all 50 states each year, according to the competition website.
The winners will be announced at the end of April at an awards ceremony in Portland, Ore.
“Good Food Foundation organizes an epic three-day Good Food Awards Weekend for the public and the trade to meet, celebrate, taste and buy from the nearly 200 Winners: the exceptional food crafters who top the charts in a Blind Tasting and meet the environmental and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Awards,” the site reads.
According to Posterity Ciderworks, all three ciders they submitted are in the running: Arkansas Black, SV using apples from Vallecito, My Pet Dragon Vol. 2 using West Point Apples and Far Away Field Blend, utilizing apples from Boontville.
They will compete with 20 other cideries that were selected as finalists.
A historic 3-way tie
More than 80 guests braved inclement weather to attend the Copperopolis Community Center’s 36th Annual Wine Tasting, the “First Taste of the Year," on Jan. 14.
The event is a fundraiser for the maintenance and preservation of the Historic Brick Church and the Historic Union Guard Armory.
“Nine participating wineries showcased their various white and red varietals. Participants received a commemorative wine glass, charcuterie-style appetizers and a People's Choice Ballot to vote for their favorite white and red wines,” according to the community center.
This year saw the very first three-way tie for Best White: Ironstone Vineyards for both their Obsession Symphony and Verdelho, and Aloria Vineyards for their Sauvignon Blanc.
The People's Choice for Best Red went to Hurst Ranch for their Miss Leslie's Last Surrah.
Special guest Michael Kelly, local wine collector, “aficionado,” nationally published wine writer and wine judge, presented the awards.
