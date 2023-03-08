Minerva Hoyt

Minerva Hoyt, pictured in a Joshua Tree National Park mural, championed the California desert.

Women’s History Month makes a good time to reflect upon female outdoor achievements. In Yosemite, for instance, Clare Marie Hodges became the National Park Service’s first female ranger, Lynn Hill made the first free ascent of The Nose of El Capitan, and Heather “Anish” Anderson hiked through to a Pacific Crest Trail speed record. Yet none of them would have had such opportunities without the efforts of another remarkable woman.

Before national parks existed, Jessie Benton Frémont (1824-1902) mobilized influential people behind a then-radical cause: preserving Yosemite for the nation’s future. “This lovely valley is rimmed about by ranges of mountains rising from green foothills to the dark Sierra, snowcrowned,” she wrote. “So few people have seen the grand scenery of the Yo Semite that it needs a little explaining.” Frémont convinced politicians, writers and naturalists to join her effort, and then traveled to Washington in 1864 armed with Yosemite’s first photos. Thanks in no small part to Frémont, President Lincoln signed the Yosemite Grant, the first such land preserve in the nation’s history.

Jessie Frémont

Jessie Frémont catalyzed the movement to preserve Yosemite.
Susan Thew

Susan Thew persuaded Congress to protect the High Sierra of Sequoia National Park.
