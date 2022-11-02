Tommy Orange is faculty at the Institute of American Indian Arts MFA program. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Oakland, Calif., moved to Angels Camp, and now lives back in Oakland. His first book, "There There" (2018), was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and received the 2019 American Book Award. Orange received the John Leonard Prize in 2018, which is awarded for an author’s first book in any genre. In 2019, he received the PEN/Hemingway Award, which is dedicated to first-time authors of full-length fiction books, and the American Book Award, denoting "an outstanding literary achievement.”
"There There" did not fall into my hands by accident. My two largest collections of books happen to be poetry and Native American literature and culture. When I get a new book in my hands, I look at the back cover and then the jacket notes. With comments by Margaret Atwood ("A gripping deep dive into urban indigenous community in California: an astonishing literary debut”) and Louise Erdrich (“Welcome to a brilliant and generous artist who has already enlarged the landscape of American Fiction, "There There" is a comic vision haunted by profound sadness. I knew I was in for a good read. I love it when authors use epigrams to foreshadow their work. The quote by Bertolt Brecht is perfect—”In the dark times/Will there also be singing?/Yes, there will also be singing./About the dark times.”
“Comic vision haunted by profound sadness” stuck in my mind. The Native American experience way back and now is not exactly a story with happy endings. Yet humor is a way to combat the pain and absurdity. As an example, I used to meet with Mi-Wuk elders at our elementary school to get input on a culture program. First, they put the chairs in a circle. Then they told a tragic story they all knew, since they were essentially all related. The story was told without drama—this is what happened. Pretty soon, someone cracked a joke, followed by some chuckling, and then the meeting started. It happened like this every time.
Orange’s book makes the invisible visible. He takes 12 characters and gives them voice—often raw and always honest. Their lives are now. “Something about it will make sense. The bullets have been coming from miles. Years. Their sound will break the water in our bodies, tear sound itself, rip our lives in half. The tragedy of it all will be unspeakable, the fact we’ve been fighting for decades to be recognized as a present-tense people, modern and relevant, alive. …”
As each character is revealed we can feel the tension. Their stories will converge at the Big Oakland Powwow but knowing them is essential in understanding what to make of what happens. It is a story of salvation—Jacquie Red Feather makes her way back to sobriety, Dene Oxendene seeks to record stories people don’t know they have, Edwin Black did make me chuckle with his searing deprecation, Orvil Red Feather reaching out for cellular memories from his blood.
I recommend reading the book nonstop since there are so many characters. It takes this many to tell the story. As their stories intertwine, the impact of the ending does not need to be obscured by confusion. The prologue is necessary for the novel since it is like being in the elder’s circle—certain things must be remembered: the Indian head nickel, the Indian head test pattern on TVs, the tales of Rolling Head and massacres, the truth about Thanksgiving.
There are mysteries like the spider legs coming out of Orvil’s leg. This really happened to Tommy. At the recent Gold Rush Writers conference (in Mokelumne Hill), Tommy read from his novel. With rich linguistic craft, he touches on the truths of Native American suicides, alcohol abuse, poverty, resilience, intelligence, and family. His characters are like archetypes, each one representing some aspect of the Indian experience. It is true “the wound that was made when white people came and took all that they took has never healed. An unattended wound gets infected. Becomes a new kind of wound like the history of what actually happened became a new kind of history.”
Orange’s novel reminds me of seeing the movie “Smoke Signals” in Gallup, NM, when it first came out. The old theater was full to capacity with mostly Navajo people, young and old. As we left the theater, I heard two teenage girls turn to one another—“What was your favorite part?” “The part where everyone looked like us.”
"There There" is an opportunity to let the world see that the descendants of First Peoples are here, there, everywhere.
