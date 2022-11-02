There There

Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Tommy Orange formerly lived in Angels Camp.

Tommy Orange is faculty at the Institute of American Indian Arts MFA program. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Oakland, Calif., moved to Angels Camp, and now lives back in Oakland. His first book, "There There" (2018), was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and received the 2019 American Book Award. Orange received the John Leonard Prize in 2018, which is awarded for an author’s first book in any genre. In 2019, he received the PEN/Hemingway Award, which is dedicated to first-time authors of full-length fiction books, and the American Book Award, denoting "an outstanding literary achievement.”

"There There" did not fall into my hands by accident. My two largest collections of books happen to be poetry and Native American literature and culture. When I get a new book in my hands, I look at the back cover and then the jacket notes. With comments by Margaret Atwood ("A gripping deep dive into urban indigenous community in California: an astonishing literary debut”) and Louise Erdrich (“Welcome to a brilliant and generous artist who has already enlarged the landscape of American Fiction, "There There" is a comic vision haunted by profound sadness. I knew I was in for a good read. I love it when authors use epigrams to foreshadow their work. The quote by Bertolt Brecht is perfect—”In the dark times/Will there also be singing?/Yes, there will also be singing./About the dark times.”

