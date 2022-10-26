 Skip to main content
Gold Rush

Go now to see Sierra fall color

  • Updated
  • Comments
Inyo National Forest.JPG

Inyo and Humboldt Toiyabe national forests remain open without restrictions. Fall colors peak in October and fade in November, so act fast to catch it this season.

Want some quality time outdoors before winter arrives? Then now’s the time to go enjoy autumn in the Sierra Nevada, as fall colors peak gloriously in the next few weeks.

Yosemite’s maples, oaks and dogwoods glow red, orange and yellow in fall, starting in high country destinations like Tioga Pass and descending to Tuolumne Meadows. Eventually the color reaches Yosemite Valley and contrasts beautifully with the green pines and granite walls. If you’ve only experienced Yosemite in summer, you’ll find autumn days cool and pleasantly less crowded. Easy hikes include Lower Yosemite Fall Trail, Cook’s Meadow Loop and Mirror Lake Loop.

Carson Peak.JPG
Silver Lake.JPG

 Silver Lake (shown here), Agnew Lake and Fern Lake offer short and medium-length outings beneath the rugged Carson Peak.
Lee Vining Canyon.JPG

Lee Vining Canyon offers waterfalls, trails, forest roads, picnic tables and camping areas, in addition to legions of colorful cottonwoods and willows.
Yosemite Valley.JPG

Autumn days in Yosemite are cool and less crowded.
