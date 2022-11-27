Though I try to avoid it, my green banker’s box of Christmas books (from my school days) receives more books each year. Perhaps it has to do with the sacred holiday I grew up with or the Winter Solstice, a time of year for introspection. Here are three new Christmas books that you might like to read or give as a gift to others.
“A Very Mexican Christmas: The Greatest Mexican Holiday Stories of all Time”
by Carlos Fuentes, Laura Esquivel, Amparo Dávila, Sandra Cisneros, Laura Esquivel and more
The list of authors captured my attention. I have read their work over the years. They are some of Mexico’s most important writers. “A Very Mexican Christmas” is a lovely hard backed book with cover design by Cecilia Ruiz. Publisher New Vessel Press has also published Christmas stories from other countries—German, Scandinavian, French, Italian, Russian, and Irish—in case you’re interested.
Some stories are current day tales that reveal the human spirit for the people who live in a land without snow. What does Christmas mean for another culture? The themes of care and empathy are universal.
“Christmas Stories: 32 Classic Stories & Poems for the Young and Old”
by Louisa May Alcott, Hans Christian Andersen, & eight others
It was a joy to read and reread stories in this collection. The opening tale, “A Christmas Dream and How it Came to be True” by Louisa May Alcott (“Little Women”) was new to me. I loved the literary allusions to Dickens and “A Christmas Carol,” which weaves throughout her story. I read “The Little Match Girl” by Hans Christian Andersen and realized why it is a classic story. I know I will read poems from this book for my December radio program—Lewis Carroll, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Louisa May Alcott.
Although the stories are not illustrated, lyrical language creates lovely imagery, both for stories readers know well and stories that are new. One thing that almost all Christmas stories share are themes of family, unity, nostalgia, and peace.
A note about Louisa May Alcott from Amazon:
“Louisa May Alcott was both an abolitionist and a feminist. She is best known for Little Women (1868), a semi-autobiographical account of her childhood years with her sisters in Concord, Massachusetts. She was an advocate of women's suffrage and was the first woman to register to vote in Concord, Massachusetts.”
“Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem”
Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
“Twas The Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem” by Clement Moore celebrates the poem’s Bicentennial (1822-1823/20022-2023). It took 10 years of research into the 200-year history of the poem by Pamela McColl to produce this volume, which includes vintage pieces of art. Pamela is not a newcomer to the publishing business. In 2012, Pamela McColl published a revised edition of “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” which received wide acclaim.
Over 200 images are presented in the book, including artwork by Jessie Willcox Smith, N.C. Wyeth, Norman Rockwell, Andy Warhol, N.C. Wyeth, F.O.C. Darley, and the incomparable Thomas Nast. Perhaps it is a small thing, but I love that the book has a red ribbon bookmark.
It is believed that Clement Clark Moore wrote the poem for his children, Christmas Eve 1822. This is a heavy book, figuratively and literally. It’s a smidge larger than 8 ½ x 11 inches and weighs about 5 pounds. This is a book for fans of the poem as well as history buffs. It answers the question about the enduring nature of the poem. Considering Christmas literature, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” is “the most-published, most-read, most-memorized, and most-collected book in all of Christmas literature.” How many of us have committed the poem to memory?
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight—
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.