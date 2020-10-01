Fall is officially here! It’s time to stock up on pumpkins and enjoy the final days at farmers markets before they’re gone for the year.
Pumpkin patches
There are many wonderful, family-owned spots in the Mother Lode for Jack-o’-lantern shopping and pumpkin photo ops. Hilltop Market in San Andreas, Trifilo Garden Center in Murphys and Dodasa Ranch in Burson are just a few.
Here’s a recent Enterprise article spotlighting these local pumpkin patches.
Farmers Markets
Although the Angels Camp Farmers Market ended last weekend, these other local markets will be with us through October.
CalaverasGROWN
CalaverasGROWN offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.
Murphys
Every Sunday through October
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Murphys Community Park
Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets
San Andreas
Every Thursday through October
4-6 p.m.
UCCE Master Gardener Demo Garden
Calaveras Government Center
Facebook: @Calaverasgrown
Sonora
Every Saturday through October
7:30-11:30 a.m.
Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets
Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket