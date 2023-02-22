We are just about a month away from the season of spring—baking time will be less. The one-pot oven meals will gradually disappear and open to putting a little more time into preparing and cooking less heavy meals. I think I will miss baking cookies and breads the most. I am a bread-aholic! Give me a loaf fresh out of the oven with a cube of Irish butter, and I am in heaven! A good sourdough is another favorite, and the flavor of multigrain or dense wholewheat can’t be beat. I might as well confess that pasta is my all-time favorite. Hot or cold, I love to bite into the soft pillows with a dynamite Italian sausage sauce, a homemade pesto, tasty cold-pressed flavored or unflavored olive oil or more of that melted Irish butter and grated cheese does it for me.
Unfortunately, I have suffered from eating wheat products most of my life. Although I do not classify myself as one who is allergic to wheat, I definitely have a reaction when I consume it. My friend Dave Arrich recently put me in touch with a business that sells organic hard red wheat and heritage pastry wheat flours. So, I ordered the white, whole wheat, pastry, and bread flours. As expensive as it was, it was worth every penny because I could eat the wheat-based products I baked with no reaction! So, I have spent the last couple of weeks baking, baking, baking! I zeroed in on cookies, satisfying me and Joaquin’s sweet tooth. I made a batch of Neiman Marcus cookies, you know, the recipe that uses more rolled oats than flour and adds grated chocolate to the batter. A batch of good old-fashioned oatmeal raisin using white raisins rather than the dark, three-ingredient shortbreads, (my friend gave me the recipe of famed Carmel Bakery almost 50 years ago), and soft and puffy pumpkin cookies chock full of walnuts and dark raisins. The flour company also sent me a recipe for white chocolate and dried cranberry cookies. It was fun to follow old recipes, modify some and create new ones.