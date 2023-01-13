Four days into a 50-mile winter trek, our team reached a steep and formidable ice slope. We quickly recognized this grade as our most hazardous obstacle so far. To climb it, we would have to risk a wild slide down the incline that would drop a skier several hundred feet, and not gently.
Our four-man group was skiing from Lee Vining to Mammoth Lakes via Yosemite, a trek we planned to complete in about five days.
On a clear and cold day, we approached 11,056-foot Donohue Pass, the highest point of our route. Once we reached it, a long, gentle descent would take us within striking distance of Thousand Island Lake. From there, we thought, one long day would take us to hot showers and a feast in Mammoth Lakes.
The icy slope was steep, but every alternative was steeper, so there was no choice but to attempt it. One by one, each of us cautiously traversed the hard ice that resisted every effort to gain solid footing on it. When my turn came, I leaned into the incline and wished we’d brought the ice axes and ropes that we left behind to save weight. That mistake could lead to a dangerous epic if a falling skier slammed into a tree or a rock, out of control at high speed.
Mistakes and epics constantly occupy the minds of mountain travelers, especially in winter. Everyone makes mistakes, but nobody likes the dramatic crises known as epics. We felt we had the experience (a nice way of saying we’d learned from enough mistakes) to make the trek to Mammoth, the toughest winter outing any of us had attempted.
Our journey began on the outskirts of Lee Vining where we started skiing west on Highway 120. The 17-mile trek from the road closure, over 9,943-foot Tioga Pass, to the Tuolumne ski hut is no cheapie. After eight hours of hard labor, we arrived ready for a hot meal and a warm fire.
Tuolumne ski hut has 10 beds, first come first served, available in winter for free. Another benefit of the shelter is the food cache area; visitors can store supplies in a bin each fall for consumption during the winter. So besides the stove, lights and beds, we enjoyed a dinner of ground beef, mashed potatoes, cookies and very cold beer.
Our schedule called for rest and recreation around the hut on the next day, and then a final weather assessment before we committed to ski to Mammoth. That leg of the trip worried me because the same route had stopped us the year before.
Starting from Mammoth Lakes that time, progress across San Joaquin Mountain had been painfully slow. In spring after a light winter, large patches of bare earth forced us to hike in our heavy ski boots. Taking skis off time after time to trudge through bushes and talus made for long, weary work. Choppy, icy terrain held us to a glacial pace for two days until we gave up and turned our blistered feet around.
A year later, a week of day trips from Tuolumne ski hut sounded more attractive to me than another run on San Joaquin Mountain. Tuolumne has plenty of peaks to bag, and there was little chance of an epic that way. But the forecast predicted clear skies, my companions wanted to break new ground, and I couldn’t hold them back. I could only hope that traversing San Joaquin Mountain again, and braving the route’s other challenges, wouldn’t be a mistake we would all regret.
Skiing south down Lyell Canyon along the John Muir Trail was supposed to be flat, easy and scenic. We had to settle for one out of three, as clouds obscured our view, and heavy, sticky snow made progress slow and difficult. They don’t call it “Sierra cement” for nothing. We brought wax, but not enough, forcing us to drag pounds of snow beneath our skis for miles. This mistake, which became apparent as we committed to reaching Mammoth, did not fill me with confidence.
Camping in the low point of a canyon, which cold air fills like a pool of ice water, is a mistake we had made before. So we intended to climb toward Donohue and pitch our tents in warmer climes. But we underestimated the Sierra cement, which slowed us like an anchor. Then the setting sun forced us to stop at the exact cold spot we had planned to avoid. So we flattened the powder and dug in as best we could, climbing into our sleeping bags by 6 p.m.
As we rose the next morning, our thermometer read 0 Fahrenheit, -17 Celcius. Tearing down camp and gearing up, we raced against numbness creeping into our hands and feet. Frenzied as we were to get moving, we skipped breakfast except for a few gulps of warm powdered milk. Snow continued to stick to our skis, but we eventually reached Donohue (only four or five hours behind schedule) and turned our attention to the icy slope.
Under heavy packs, we kicked our skis hard with every step to gain as much traction as possible and allowed extra space between each other on the dicey ascent. The last thing we wanted was one falling skier to knock down the others.
But before long, we all reached the pass without incident. An exciting view of nearby Mt. Lyell and Banner Peak greeted us. To our amazement, so did hundreds of butterflies, the first living things (besides trees and each other’s stinky bods) we had seen in several days.
After snapping a few victory shots, we shoved off on the long downhill run that reminded me why we had come. I don’t mind climbing hills and hard work. But after averaging one mile an hour for two days, I was ready for some fun, like gliding effortlessly down a 3-mile slope. Instead of more cement, we found much faster snow, and completing the crux of the trek lifted the whole team’s spirits.
A few additional challenges marked the last two days. After camping near Thousand Island Lake, we negotiated a steep slope beyond its east shore that caused some anxiety but no avalanche.
Our return to San Joaquin Mountain was as grinding as I’d feared. The icy southwest slope was hard and slow to traverse, defeating our hopes of reaching town on the fifth day. Instead, we built camp within sight of Mammoth’s lights and ski lifts. Our remaining food consisted of chicken broth, garlic, tuna, cranberries, rice and buckwheat. We combined all of it into a soupy stew and ravenously devoured every morsel.
Three miles from town, the last obstacle is Deadman Pass, known for winds strong enough to blow a dead man right off it. Even keeping our feet was a challenge here, and forcing our way through the gale took much of our remaining strength.
But an hour later, we glided into the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, bursting with pride even as local downhill skiers regarded our motley crew with gaping mouths. “Where did you say you came from?” asked one in disbelief. Before long, we sat around a table at a hofbrau, eating cheeseburgers, drinking beer and laughing.
In the final box score, we had to record a few mistakes. But since they didn’t cause epics, they didn’t bother us much, like runners who reach base but don’t score against your baseball team. Actually, we did quite a bit more right than wrong, like planning, route finding, and judging conditions correctly (or at least well enough). Toughness counts for something, too; the physical challenge was formidable. Fortunately, we took a strong team, for which I was grateful, since it encouraged me to push my limits on this occasion.
Bay Area native Matt Johanson enjoys hiking, climbing, skiing and writing about the outdoors. His latest book is “California Summits: California Summits: A Guide To The Best Accessible Peak Experiences in the Golden State.” You can find his work at www.mattjohanson.com.