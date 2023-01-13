skiing (1).jpg

Andy Padlo and all the skiers carried large packs filled with the considerable gear they needed.

Four days into a 50-mile winter trek, our team reached a steep and formidable ice slope. We quickly recognized this grade as our most hazardous obstacle so far. To climb it, we would have to risk a wild slide down the incline that would drop a skier several hundred feet, and not gently.

Our four-man group was skiing from Lee Vining to Mammoth Lakes via Yosemite, a trek we planned to complete in about five days.

Getting Water

Matt Johanson and Richard DeYoung collect snowmelt near Tuolumne Meadows.
Shadows (1).jpg

Sunshine and clear skies produced skiers’ shadows on the snow in Lyell Canyon.
On Lembert Dome (1).jpg

Skiers enjoyed an ascent of Lembert Dome.
Donahue Pass (1).jpg

A steep climb to Donahue Pass at Yosemite’s border was the crux of the journey.
camp (1).jpg

Andy Padlo and the whole team enjoyed great views from their camp in Inyo National Forest.
Beneath Banner Peak (1).jpg

A few trees offered shade on a sunny day beside Banner Peak in Ansel Adams Wilderness.
